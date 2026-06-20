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A top pulmonologist reviews advancements in the 'War on Cancer' over the past 50 years

NPR | By Ryan Benk,
Scott Simon
Published June 20, 2026 at 5:40 AM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dr. Robert A. Winn about the progress the United States has made in treating cancer.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Ryan Benk
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
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