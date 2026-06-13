© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

What covering the World Series of Birding tells us about teen teamwork

NPR | By Ava Berger,
Natalie EscobarVincent AcovinoAdrian Florido
Published June 13, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

Sleep-deprived teens, devoted dads, and hundreds of birds. NPR spends twenty four hours at the World Series of Birding.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Ava Berger
Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
See stories by Natalie Escobar
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information