'Wait Wait' for May 23, 2026: Saying farewell to Bill Kurtis with Brandi Carlile!

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brandi Carlile and panelists Luke Burbank, Negin Farsad, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Boom Times For the Magical Fruit; The Silver Screen Reaches Out To Silver Foxes; Oh, The Places You'll Boo

Panel Questions

Never Miss A Moment At the Movies

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something being off by just one letter in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Brandi Carlile plays our game about outlandish returns

Peter talks to singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Brandi plays our game in honor of her new album "Return To Myself" called, "Returning To the Store." Three questions about people returning purchases to the store.

Panel Questions

A New Excuse on Test Day

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: License to Be Embarrassed; A Name Spelled Any Other Way, Would Smell Just as Bad; The Dangers of Getting Down

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will our beloved Bill Kurtis do next?



Copyright 2026 NPR