ESPN analyst Mina Kimes on her role hosting the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee
NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with ESPN sport's reporter Mina Kimes about her new role as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with ESPN sport's reporter Mina Kimes about her new role as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Copyright 2026 NPR