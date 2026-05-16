© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mailing error

Due to a technical error with our mailing system, we mailed pledge reminders to some monthly donors who should not have received them. If one of these lands in your mailbox, please know it was sent in error and can be discarded. We apologize for the confusion.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes on her role hosting the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny
Published May 16, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with ESPN sport's reporter Mina Kimes about her new role as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information