Supreme Court decides to keeps abortion pill mifepristone available by telehealth
The Supreme Court has issued an order that keeps the abortion drug mifepristone available through telehealth prescriptions -- for now.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The Supreme Court has issued an order that keeps the abortion drug mifepristone available through telehealth prescriptions -- for now.
Copyright 2026 NPR