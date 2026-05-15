How the relationship between the U.S. and China has changed under Trump
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Chinese scholar Da Wei about the history of the U.S.-China relationship and how it has changed under President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Chinese scholar Da Wei about the history of the U.S.-China relationship and how it has changed under President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR