At this electronics market in China, buyers can find parts for just about everything
NPR's Steve Inskeep visits a massive electronics market in Shenzhen, China, where buyers can source parts for just about anything.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Due to a technical error with our mailing system, we mailed pledge reminders to some monthly donors who should not have received them. If one of these lands in your mailbox, please know it was sent in error and can be discarded. We apologize for the confusion.
NPR's Steve Inskeep visits a massive electronics market in Shenzhen, China, where buyers can source parts for just about anything.
Copyright 2026 NPR