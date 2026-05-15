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At this electronics market in China, buyers can find parts for just about everything

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep visits a massive electronics market in Shenzhen, China, where buyers can source parts for just about anything.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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