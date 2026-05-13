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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila FadelSteve Inskeep
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

President Trump arrives in China Wednesday, Pete Hegseth faces questions on the Hill about the rising cost of the Iran war, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigns.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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