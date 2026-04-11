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Vice President Vance leads the U.S. delegation in Pakistan for peace talks with Iran

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Franco Ordoñez
Published April 11, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

Vice President JD Vance is in Pakistan for peace talks with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
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