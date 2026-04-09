Listen: The String Orchestra Of The Rockies, Live from the University of Montana School Of Music

Join us Saturday, April 11th, at 3 pm, for a special broadcast with The String Orchestra Of The Rockies, live from the University of Montana School Of Music Recital Hall.

Works will include:

Sir Hubert Parry (1848–1918): Suite in F for Strings, Lady Radnor’s Suite (1894)

Gerald Finzi (1901-1956): Romance for String Orchestra, op. 11 (1928)

Manuel de Falla (1876-1946): Siete canciones populares españolas (1914), arranged by Stephanie Chase

Celebrating it’s 40th anniversary, The String Orchestra of the Rockies mission is to enhance and enrich the cultural climate of the Montana region by providing classical string music of the highest caliber and to support music education programs for young string players.

Support the local music you love. Montana music lives here, live on Montana Public Radio.