The state of the UN as it turns 80

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 24, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT
A general view as President Trump speaks during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A general view as President Trump speaks during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The United Nations came into existence 80 years ago, as its charter came into force. It was founded as an effort to avert another world war in the aftermath of Germany’s surrender.

Arguably, it has succeeded so far, but with many member nations flouting rules and weakening their support, is the organization now at one of its most vulnerable moments?

For more on the state of the UN, its founding and why it is still vital to global peace efforts, host Scott Tong speaks to Margaret MacMillan, professor emeritus of international history at Oxford University and author of the book “War: How Conflict Shaped Us.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
