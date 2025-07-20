Pop music from the late 2000s is back — as 'recession pop'

Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.
We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.
