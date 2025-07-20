© 2025 MTPR
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Congress approves public media funding cuts
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.

Pop music from the late 2000s is back — as 'recession pop'

By Adrian Ma,
Eleana Tworek
Published July 20, 2025 at 8:14 AM MDT

You may have heard of recession meals and wardrobes. Now, we have "recession pop" - bangers from 2008-2010 gaining popularity with a younger audience.

