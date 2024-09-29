Sunday Puzzle: drugstore scramble

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words and phrases. Rearrange the letters in each one to get the brand name of a product that you might buy at a drugstore or pharmacy.

Ex, ASCOT (soap) --> COAST

1. LAID (soap)

2. RADON (drain cleaner)

3. VALID (pain relief)

4. PECOS (mouthwash)

5. CERTS (toothpaste)

6. LABOR (toothbrush)

7. SCARES (soap)

8. IRON AGE (treatment of hair loss)

9. HER FAULT (cold medicine)

10. THICK CAPS (lip balm)

11. MALE BYLINE (makeup)

Last week's challenge: Take the phrase NEW TOWELS. Rearrange its nine letters to get the brand name of a product that you might buy at a supermarket.

Challenge answer: Sweet'N Low

Winner: Midge Komenda of Lacey. Washington

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Curtis Guy, of Buffalo, N.Y. Name a certain breakfast cereal character. Remove the third, fifth, and sixth letters and read the result backward. You'll get a word that describes this breakfast cereal character. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 3rdth, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



Copyright 2024 NPR