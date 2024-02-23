© 2024 MTPR
Visiting the plantation where her ancestors were enslaved

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:58 AM MST
B.A. Parker with her mother at Somerset Place plantation
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Retracing Their Steps

To understand the past and honor her family's roots, journalist B.A. Parker set out on a quest that filled her with complex emotions: to visit Somerset Plantation, where her ancestors were enslaved.

About B.A. Parker

B.A. Parker is a writer, audio producer and co-host of NPR's Code Switch. Previously, Parker was a film professor at Morgan State University and Stevenson University.

She has worked as a production fellowship with the radio show This American Life and as a co-host and lead producer of The Cut with New York Magazine. Her production credits also include NPR's Invisibilia, Gimlet's Heavyweight, and WNYC's Nancy. In 2019, she was selected for the Third Coast Radio Residency at Ragdale.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
