A July 4th Tradition: The Declaration Of Independence, Read Aloud

By NPR Staff
Published July 4, 2017 at 2:43 AM MDT

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

Twenty-nine years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

Church bells rang out over Philadelphia as the Continental Congress adopted this draft of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

