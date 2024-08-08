© 2024 MTPR
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

Episode 02: Hell or High Water

Montana Public Radio | By Nick Mott
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
"The Wide Open" Episode 2: Hell or High Water

The first great battle over the Endangered Species Act begins. Thanks to an eclectic group of activists, a tiny fish in Tennessee halts construction on a massive dam and ends up in front of the Supreme Court.

Learn more now on The Wide Open Episode 02: Hell or High Water.
Montana News EnvironmentEndangered Species ActwildlifeSnail darter
