Snail darter

  • "The Wide Open" Episode 2: Hell or High Water
    Montana News
    Episode 02: Hell or High Water
    Nick Mott
    The first great battle over the Endangered Species Act begins. Thanks to an eclectic group of activists, a tiny fish in Tennessee halts construction on a massive dam and ends up in front of the Supreme Court.