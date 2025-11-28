-
A chance discovery by a NASA rover on Mars shows that the red planet has a form of lightning, which researchers had suspected for decades but never seen.
Travelers and residents returning to Montana will soon be greeted a little differently. The state is changing its welcome signs – and wants your input.
Jiffy corn muffins are an iconic, low-cost pantry staple introduced during the Depression. Thanksgiving is peak season for the company, which has been run by the same family for five generations.
Our annual reading guide returns with 380+ new titles handpicked by NPR staff and trusted critics. Find 13 years of recommendations all in one place — that's more than 4,000 great reads.
Virtuoso Cellist Nathan Chan joined Missoula Symphony Conductor Julia Tai for an intimate interview and performance at Montana Public Radio on October 31, 2025, hosted by MTPR's Michael Marsolek.
Most Montana homeowners this year are paying less in taxes than last year, according to the state. That’s due to phase one of a new property tax system.
I like to talk to the crows, though I don’t know what we’re talking about. Researching the subject, I learned that they have over 250 different calls.
The StoryCorps mobile tour visited Kalispell in June this year. In this special, we hear from residents of Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, Lakeside, Mountain Brook and the Ant Hill ranger station about what makes community in their communities.
You may know Montana has an official state animal, a state bird, a state gemstone and a state fruit. But did you know we have a state lullaby? Neither did we. Here's what we learned.