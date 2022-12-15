Legislature vs. Supreme Court

-
A special committee of Montana lawmakers released a draft report Thursday detailing concerns that members of the judicial branch deleted public records and fell short of ethics rules.
The case began as a dispute over power between Republican lawmakers and the state supreme court. Lawmakers accused the justices of misconduct and bias, and subpoenaed judicial records.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute between Republican lawmakers and Montana’s highest court.
Montana lawmakers are challenging a state Supreme Court order from July restricting their power to subpoena. Lawmakers are asking the Montana Supreme Court to withdraw its ruling that legislators overstepped their power when issuing subpoenas.
The Montana Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the state Legislature overstepped its authority when issuing subpoenas for court records.
UPDATED 06/22/21 10:30 p.m.After months of battling in court, Republican lawmakers are withdrawing their subpoenas demanding that Montana Supreme Court…
Montana lawmakers continue their investigation into allegations of bias among members of the judicial branch. After a series of rapid developments,…
The Montana Supreme Court has denied an order asking all seven justices to recuse themselves from hearing a case regarding the state court administrator.…
Montana lawmakers plan to continue their investigation into alleged bias in the state’s judicial branch after the 2021 legislative session ends.Republican…
A growing dispute between Montana’s legislative and judicial branches came to a head Monday during a pair of special committee hearings. Republican…