Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an executive order Thursday extending the state’s bipartisan housing task force. The Custer Gallatin National Forest released the final decision Thursday for a burning, logging, and thinning project covering nearly 300,000 acres in eastern Montana. Two separate lawsuits against Montana’s first-of-its-kind law banning TikTok in the state have been consolidated into one legal proceeding by a district court judge in Missoula.

Listen • 2:51