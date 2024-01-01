Spring 2024 thank-you gifts

Check out these featured thank-you gifts you can get with your donation. View all the options and select a thank-you gift from the list on the donation form.

Spring 2024 t-shirt design

Spring 2024 t-shirts

Made from a woodblock print designed and carved by Claire Emery. https://www.emeryart.com/

Kids: $2.50/month

Adult short sleeve: $6.25/month

Adult long sleeve: $7.50/month

Orange Aglow dog safety vest

Donated by Orange Aglow in Superior. Keep your pup visible day or night with this orange safety vest. It’s especially great during hunting season or anytime. Made of durable and lightweight nylon, it’s adjustable with snaps and webbing.

Custom Hand-Tooled Leather Belt, Guitar Strap, or Four Coasters

Donated by Izaak Opatz. You have the choice of a leather belt, guitar strap, or a set of four coasters customized with your desired images or designs. Whether you prefer something traditional or zany, feel free to include your name or depictions of favorite pets, cars, etc.

Garden Goddess Metal Garden Sculpture

Created and donated by Dave Larson of Larson Metal Art, this custom piece was designed especially for MTPR. It’s a unique and delightful 3-foot-tall metal sculpture of a Garden Goddess dancing amongst the “greenery.” She would love to dance in your yard or garden! Pick Up at MTPR Missoula.

Hand-Knit Wool Hat - Scandinavian Design

Created and donated by Terry Peterson of Plains, this beautiful fleece-lined wool hat is made of 100% Shetland wool.

Forest Bathing at Marshall Mountain Park in Missoula

Donated by Sylke Laine. Experience this Japanese practice with an ANFT-certified Forest Therapy Guide. There will be slow wandering and perhaps some wondering why we don’t encourage our minds and bodies to slow down more frequently.

Two Hours of Tattoo Art - Upstream Tattoo Company in Anaconda

Donated by Destinee Yerkes of Upstream Tattoo. She specializes in wildlife, nature, fish, mountains, and Montana themes.

Handmade Flopsy the Bunny Stuffed Animal

Created and donated by Pat Jamieson of Dixon. Flopsy the Bunny is a white and pink stuffed animal hand-made with Fable Fur polyester yarn. Flopsy is extremely soft and stands 26 inches tall.