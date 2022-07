In this episode, Joan Melcher finds her perfect saloon, and chats with the bartender who has the same name as his bar — Moose.

A selection from her non-fiction books Watering Hole: A User’s Guide to Montana Bars and Montana Watering Holes: The Big Sky’s Best Bars.

This episode contains some adult language, themes, and references to alcohol consumption, which may be unsuitable for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised.