All about Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Lia Mendez, MTPR Kids contributor, carries on her family's tradition of celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), creating her first alter to welcome those in her life who have passed. She talked about the Day of the Dead on The Pea Green Boat last week. Listen now.

Kids can learn more about Día de los Muertos here:

https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/celebrations/article/day-of-the-dead

Lia says the Disney film Coco is a great introduction to Day of the Dead