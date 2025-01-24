Musician's Spotlight - Shemekia Copeland

Musician's Spotlight welcomes one of the most acclaimed blues singers and songwriters of her generation, Shemekia Copeland. For over two and half decades Shemekia has been blazing her own trail with her music, following in the footsteps of her legendary father, guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland.

She’s been nominated for 7 Grammys including three nominations for her most recent recording “Blame It On Eve.” Shemekia is renowned for keeping the lyrics of her songs topical and relevant while still honoring the the spirit and energy of the music that came before her.

Shemekia also shares her thoughts on her son taking up the instrument, the exact instrument her father Johnny played.