© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Shemekia Copeland

By John Floridis
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM MST
Shemekia Copeland
Shemekia Copeland
Shemekia Copeland

Musician's Spotlight welcomes one of the most acclaimed blues singers and songwriters of her generation, Shemekia Copeland. For over two and half decades Shemekia has been blazing her own trail with her music, following in the footsteps of her legendary father, guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland.

She’s been nominated for 7 Grammys including three nominations for her most recent recording “Blame It On Eve.” Shemekia is renowned for keeping the lyrics of her songs topical and relevant while still honoring the the spirit and energy of the music that came before her.

Shemekia also shares her thoughts on her son taking up the instrument, the exact instrument her father Johnny played.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Shemekia Copeland
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More