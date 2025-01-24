Musician's Spotlight - Goose

Host John Floridis welcomes Rick Mitarotonda, lead guitarist, singer and band leader of the jam band favorite Goose.

Originally from Wilton, Connecticut the band has released six studio recordings, twelve live recordings and 2 Ted Tapes. In a relatively short period of time the group has gone from being content to get 100 people out to their club shows to the point of headlining festivals, amphitheaters and concert halls.

Rick talks about the origins of the group and its formation and how the pandemic shutdown actually helped lengthen their career and bolster their creative process.