© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Goose

By John Floridis
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:07 PM MST
Goose
Goose
Goose

Host John Floridis welcomes Rick Mitarotonda, lead guitarist, singer and band leader of the jam band favorite Goose.

Originally from Wilton, Connecticut the band has released six studio recordings, twelve live recordings and 2 Ted Tapes. In a relatively short period of time the group has gone from being content to get 100 people out to their club shows to the point of headlining festivals, amphitheaters and concert halls.

Rick talks about the origins of the group and its formation and how the pandemic shutdown actually helped lengthen their career and bolster their creative process.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Goose
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
  • Shemekia Copeland
    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Shemekia Copeland
    John Floridis
    Musician's Spotlight welcomes one of the most acclaimed blues singers and songwriters of her generation, Shemekia Copeland. For over two and half decades Shemekia has been blazing her own trail with her music, following in the footsteps of her legendary father, guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland.
  • Laila Biali
    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Laila Biali 2024
    John Floridis
    Juno Award winning pianist, composer and singer-songwriter Laila Biali returns to Musician's Spotlight to discuss her most recent recording project, "Wintersongs."
  • Danae Vlasse
    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Danae Vlasse 2024
    John Floridis
    Grammy Award Winning composer Danae Vlasse returns to Musician's Spotlight. Danae goes in depth with the details of her recent recording of the epic composition "Mythologies II", recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.
  • Della Mae
    Music
    Musician's Spotlight - Della Mae
    John Floridis
    Host John Floridis visits with fiddler and Della Mae founder Kimber Ludiker. Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated, all-women string band. Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, they are one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today.
Load More