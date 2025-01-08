© 2025 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight - Laila Biali 2024

By John Floridis
Published January 8, 2025 at 8:35 AM MST
Laila Biali

Juno Award winning pianist, composer and singer-songwriter Laila Biali returns to Musician's Spotlight to discuss her most recent recording project, "Wintersongs." The album, three years in the making, features all new compositions created and written at Alberta’s Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Since her last visit to the program, which occurred at the start of the pandemic shutdown, Laila has also released an album of cover songs, "Your Requests" as well as continued her work in radio on the weekly program "Saturday Night Jazz" for the CBC.

Laila also answers questions from Musician's Spotlight social media pages, including one in which she was asked "Can you listen to music without engaging it either as a musician or as a radio programmer."

As well,Laila talks about her collaborations with Paula Cole, Chris Botti, Suzanne Vega and Sting.

Laila Biali's Virtual Stage Is Her Living Room - For Now
John Floridis
Whether she’s playing piano and singing jazzy pop songs onstage, or hosting “Saturday Night Jazz” for the Canadian CBC Music network, exuberance is the…

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
