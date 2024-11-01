Musician's Spotlight - Naomi Moon Seigel 2024

Award winning trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegel returns to Musician's Spotlight. Namoi discusses her newest recording project "Shatter The Glass Sanctuary", the work behind the scenes to make it happen, her collaboration with drummer and composer Alison Miller ( a guest on Spotlight a few years back) and how she assembled the musicians she wanted to work with for the album.

Naomi also discusses some of her influences from Gladys Night to studying the Kora in The Gambia. She also reflects on where she is at in her musical journey and how her living in Missoula, Montana has impacted that journey.