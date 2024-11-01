© 2024 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Naomi Moon Seigel 2024

By John Floridis
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:15 PM MDT
Naomi Moon Siegel
Rio Chantel Photography/Rio Chantel Photography
Naomi Moon Siegel

Award winning trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegel returns to Musician's Spotlight. Namoi discusses her newest recording project "Shatter The Glass Sanctuary", the work behind the scenes to make it happen, her collaboration with drummer and composer Alison Miller ( a guest on Spotlight a few years back) and how she assembled the musicians she wanted to work with for the album.

Naomi also discusses some of her influences from Gladys Night to studying the Kora in The Gambia. She also reflects on where she is at in her musical journey and how her living in Missoula, Montana has impacted that journey.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
