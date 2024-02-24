© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Joshua Redman

By John Floridis
Published February 24, 2024 at 3:38 AM MST
Joshua Redman
Courtesy
Joshua Redman

World renowned and multiple Grammy Nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman makes his first appearance on Musician's Spotlight. Joshua talks about his newest recording "Where Are We?"; what it was like to hold off on Yale Law School to dive in to his full time journey with music; where his mind goes when he's improvising; his newfound love of marathon running; and that time he was hanging out with Dan Akroyd after filming the Blues Brothers sequel and Steve Winwood playing piano busted out "Giant Steps" by John Coltrane, and Bo Diddley joined in on guitar ... including his signature Bo Diddley beat over the whole thing!

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Joshua Redman
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information