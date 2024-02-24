Musician's Spotlight - Joshua Redman

World renowned and multiple Grammy Nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman makes his first appearance on Musician's Spotlight. Joshua talks about his newest recording "Where Are We?"; what it was like to hold off on Yale Law School to dive in to his full time journey with music; where his mind goes when he's improvising; his newfound love of marathon running; and that time he was hanging out with Dan Akroyd after filming the Blues Brothers sequel and Steve Winwood playing piano busted out "Giant Steps" by John Coltrane, and Bo Diddley joined in on guitar ... including his signature Bo Diddley beat over the whole thing!

