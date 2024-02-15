Musician's Spotlight - Redd Volkaert

Redd Volkaert the honky tonk legend, the master of the Telecaster makes his first appearance on Musician's Spotlight.

The interview touches on his solo work, his collaborations with Merle Haggard as well as his work as a side man with artists like Rhonda Vincent, Eric Johnson, Mavis Staples and Bill Munroe.

Some of the other questions include his time in Nashville and what the famed Broadway St. used to be like, his new life on a farm in Virginia and ... his favorite cartoon!