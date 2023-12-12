Musician's Spotlight - Portland Cello Project 2023

The Portland Cello Project returns to Musician's Spotlight, and this time they are joined by frequent collaborator singer Saeeda Wright. Doug Jenkins of the PCP also joins in on the conversation.

The project's most recent recording "Under The Mistletoe", a seasonal recording, showcases their unique arrangements of standard songs that listeners have heard for decades.

Also on this program, Saeeda discussing her work with Prince and the New Generation, Doug reviews the progress the project continues in their quest to perform unexpected music in unexpected venues and Saeeda also share a very personal story of her life journey's discovery.

