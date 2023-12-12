© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Portland Cello Project 2023

By John Floridis
Published December 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST
Portland Cello Project "Purple Reign" Prince tribute show at Revolution Hall, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Jason Quigley.
Jason Quigley
Portland Cello Project "Purple Reign" Prince tribute show at Revolution Hall, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Jason Quigley.

The Portland Cello Project returns to Musician's Spotlight, and this time they are joined by frequent collaborator singer Saeeda Wright. Doug Jenkins of the PCP also joins in on the conversation.

The project's most recent recording "Under The Mistletoe", a seasonal recording, showcases their unique arrangements of standard songs that listeners have heard for decades.

Also on this program, Saeeda discussing her work with Prince and the New Generation, Doug reviews the progress the project continues in their quest to perform unexpected music in unexpected venues and Saeeda also share a very personal story of her life journey's discovery.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Portland Cello Project
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information