Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Loren Stillman 2023

By John Floridis
Published November 30, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST
Loren Stillman
Courtesy
Loren Stillman

Part two will begin automatically after part one ends.

Saxophonist and composer Loren Stillman returns to Musician's Spotlight.

NY Times says Loren “communicates great intensity without a lot of drama … a real time synthesis of information and the rigorous subtlety of his response”

Loren talks about his most recent release “Time and Again” and the journey to making that album, both musical and personal. That journey includes moving his family to Cologne, Germany to start a new page in his musical career, have that career start to find exciting new paths and then be blindsided by the COVID pandemic. This caused his family to decide to return to Missoula, Montana, but that was easier said than done in those first months of the shutdown.

You’ll also hear Loren explain how limiting expectations in music keeps you open to the surprises that come with improvisation and how a musician can move from one instrument to another and still find their consistent and unique musical voice.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
