© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Joan Osborne

By John Floridis
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:38 AM MST
Joan Osborne
Laura Crosta
Joan Osborne

Multiple Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, song interpreter Joan Osborne visits with host John Floridis to talk about her four decade career including her 2023 album "Nobody Owns You."

A multiple Grammy Award winner and nominee, Osborne has crafted a unique career based on her albums and concerts which combine her own material along with her unique arrangements of songs by other writers and artists. from Motown and R&B, pop, rock and folk music. She has recorded a Bob Dylan tribute album, a collection of soul classics ("How Sweet It Is") and collaborated with artists as diverse as Bebel Gilberto, the Funk Brothers and The Dead to name but a few.

While many music fans know her from her hit album "Relish" and the chart topping singles from that record, "St. Teresa", "Right Hand Man" and the hugely successful "One of Us", her music from that era is just scratching the surface. Joan Osborne's career is one that is the epitome of a singer's singer and a musician's musician.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Joan Osborne
Stay Connected
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information