Musician's Spotlight - Joan Osborne

Multiple Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, song interpreter Joan Osborne visits with host John Floridis to talk about her four decade career including her 2023 album "Nobody Owns You."

A multiple Grammy Award winner and nominee, Osborne has crafted a unique career based on her albums and concerts which combine her own material along with her unique arrangements of songs by other writers and artists. from Motown and R&B, pop, rock and folk music. She has recorded a Bob Dylan tribute album, a collection of soul classics ("How Sweet It Is") and collaborated with artists as diverse as Bebel Gilberto, the Funk Brothers and The Dead to name but a few.

While many music fans know her from her hit album "Relish" and the chart topping singles from that record, "St. Teresa", "Right Hand Man" and the hugely successful "One of Us", her music from that era is just scratching the surface. Joan Osborne's career is one that is the epitome of a singer's singer and a musician's musician.

