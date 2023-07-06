Musician's Spotlight - Melody Angel

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin once part one is done.

Chicago based blues singer and guitarist Melody Angel joins host John Floridis to talk about her career, her blues pedigree (cousin of the iconic musician Otis Rush), her strong family support once she started on her musical path and the influence Prince had on her from the moment she watched the opening scenes of "Purple Rain."

Melody discusses her balance of lyrical content in her songwriting, offering "party" dance music, romantic themes of love and loss and reflections on her life as a young African American woman making her way in the world.

Angel also relates the stories of her first appearance at the legendary Chicago Blues Festival and the start of her world travels appearing at the Byron Bay Blues Festival in Australia.

