Musician's Spotlight - Sara Gazarek

Multiple Grammy nominated jazz singer Sara Gazarek joins host John Floridis for conversation about her beginnings in music during her youth in Seattle, the deep dive into the jazz art form while studying at USC and her auspicious debut album "Yours."

Since those early days Sara has released several other recordings including the Grammy nominated "Thirsty Ghost" and her most recent, the EP "Vanity." Born and raised in Seattle, WA, 3x GRAMMY® nominated jazz vocalist Sara Gazarek reigns as one of the most creative voices of her generation, and one “who may well turn out to be the next important jazz singer” (Los Angeles Times).

Collaborating with jazz legends Fred Hersch, Billy Childs, Kurt Elling, and more, and with 6 critically-acclaimed albums under her belt at the age of 40, Gazarek often tours internationally as a solo/band leader, and as a co-founder of the all-female vocal quartet säje, whose debut single earned a 2021 GRAMMY® nomination.

Sara also serves on the LA Chapter Board of Governors for the Recording Academy, and works as an adjunct faculty member at her alma mater, USC.