Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Tommy Emmanuel

By John Floridis
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST
Tommy Emmanuel
Tommy Emmanuel

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Acclaimed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel joins host John Floridis in conversation about his five-decade career. Starting with his birth in Muswellbrook, New South Wales, Australia into a family that performed together professionally when Tommy was a young boy to the release of over 30 recordings and international tours. Tommy talks about his early influences, his collaborations with other musicians and his life philosophy which helps him keep things in perspective.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
