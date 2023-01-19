Musician's Spotlight – Big Sky City Lights

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Singer songwriter collaborators Nick Spear and Susan O'Dea, together known as Big Sky City Lights join host John Floridis to discuss the origins of the group's music to their present course of recording albums and becoming a western region festival favorite. "An indie folk duo whose dreamy, harmony-infused Americana sound is both vintage and of-the-moment. Inspired by the landscapes of Montana, harnessing the dichotomy of its spaciousness and intimacy."