Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight – Big Sky City Lights

By John Floridis
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST
Nick Spear and Susan O'Dea make up the band Big Sky City Lights
Nick Spear and Susan O'Dea make up the band Big Sky City Lights

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Singer songwriter collaborators Nick Spear and Susan O'Dea, together known as Big Sky City Lights join host John Floridis to discuss the origins of the group's music to their present course of recording albums and becoming a western region festival favorite. "An indie folk duo whose dreamy, harmony-infused Americana sound is both vintage and of-the-moment. Inspired by the landscapes of Montana, harnessing the dichotomy of its spaciousness and intimacy."

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
