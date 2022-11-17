© 2022 MTPR
Musicians-Spotlight-sq.jpg
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Quarteto Nuevo

Published November 17, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST
Quarteto Nuevo
courtesy photo
Quarteto Nuevo

The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part one ends.

Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! The ensemble’s razor-sharp precision is enhanced by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms. They effectively meld the music of ancient worlds and faraway places with a contemporary groove. Damon Zick – soprano saxophone, woodwinds, Kenton Youngstrom – acoustic guitar, Jacob Szekely – cello, Felipe Fraga – percussion all join host John Floridis for this interview.

Musician's Spotlight Damon ZickQuarteto NuevoKenton YoungstromJacob SzekelyFelipe Fraga
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
