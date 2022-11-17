Musician's Spotlight - Quarteto Nuevo

The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part one ends.

Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! The ensemble’s razor-sharp precision is enhanced by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms. They effectively meld the music of ancient worlds and faraway places with a contemporary groove. Damon Zick – soprano saxophone, woodwinds, Kenton Youngstrom – acoustic guitar, Jacob Szekely – cello, Felipe Fraga – percussion all join host John Floridis for this interview.