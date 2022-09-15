© 2022 MTPR
Margery McDuffie Whatley and Robert McDuffie

Published September 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM MDT
Margery McDuffie Whatley

Acclaimed pianist Margery McDuffie Whatley and her brother, internationally renowned violinist Robert McDuffie, return to Musician's Spotlight for a feature on two virtuoso siblings in the Classical world.

Growing up in a very musical household in Macon, Georgia was just the beginning for the inspiration for their musical journeys. Margery discusses her love for "musical bonbons", the shorter more "delectable" piano pieces, and Robert delves into his love of the Allman Brothers whom he credits as introducing him to chamber music as well as his collaboration with REM bassist and childhood friend Mike Mills on the later's Concerto for Rock Band and Violin.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
