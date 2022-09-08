Musician's Spotlight - Mary Scholz

The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin after part one ends.

Los Angeles based singer songwriter Mary Scholz makes her debut appearance on Musician's Spotlight with host John Floridis.

Mary discusses her upbringing in the Philadelphia area and the journey that took her to her present base in Los Angeles.

She also talks about her most recent release "Begin Again", a detailed discussion of the intimate relationship between a solo performer and their audience, her cat named after a Montana town she fell in love with while touring here and her passion for all Philly sports teams!

