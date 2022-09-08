© 2022 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Mary Scholz

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM MDT
The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin after part one ends.

Los Angeles based singer songwriter Mary Scholz makes her debut appearance on Musician's Spotlight with host John Floridis.

Mary discusses her upbringing in the Philadelphia area and the journey that took her to her present base in Los Angeles.

She also talks about her most recent release "Begin Again", a detailed discussion of the intimate relationship between a solo performer and their audience, her cat named after a Montana town she fell in love with while touring here and her passion for all Philly sports teams!

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
