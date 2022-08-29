Musician's Spotlight - Sugaray Rayford

Part 2 of the episode will play after part 1. You can also start part 2 by skipping ahead to the end of part 1.

Vocalist and songwriter Sugaray Rayford joins host John Floridis to review his incendiary performance at the Montana Folk Festival in July, 2022 from which much of the music in this program is featured courtesy of Montana Public Radio.

Sugaray also talks about his history of involvement in the Pentecostal Church and its influence on his music and performances. Ray also goes deep into what he looks for in his collaborating musicians and how his song lyrics come from his own personal life journey.

His ten years in the Marine Corps is a significant part of his life story, and some of the material from his most recent album "In Too Deep" talk about his experiences with PTSD.

Sugaray claims his live shows are "a party, not a concert", but a deep dive into his music will leave listeners with the knowledge those shows are both!

