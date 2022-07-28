© 2022 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Pedro Giraudo

Published July 28, 2022 at 6:40 AM MDT
Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet
Federico Rodriguez Caldentey
/
Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet

Note: Part two of the 60-minute interview will begin at the end of part one.

Grammy Award winning composer and bassist Pedro Giraudo visits with host John Floridis at the historic Finlen Hotel in Butte, Montana where Pedro was performing as part of the 2022 Montana Folk Festival.

Pedro discusses his compositional process, his youth in Cordoba, Argentina ... Malbec wines ... and his new passion for boxing ... with his daughter!

After two decades performing with the most important interpreters of tango, Pedro Giraudo debuted his own Tango Orchestra at Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing in July 2015 and since then has become an active cultural ambassador of this beautiful and passionate music of his native Argentina.

Musician's Spotlight Pedro Giraudo
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
