Musician's Spotlight - Pedro Giraudo

Note: Part two of the 60-minute interview will begin at the end of part one.

Grammy Award winning composer and bassist Pedro Giraudo visits with host John Floridis at the historic Finlen Hotel in Butte, Montana where Pedro was performing as part of the 2022 Montana Folk Festival.

Pedro discusses his compositional process, his youth in Cordoba, Argentina ... Malbec wines ... and his new passion for boxing ... with his daughter!

After two decades performing with the most important interpreters of tango, Pedro Giraudo debuted his own Tango Orchestra at Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing in July 2015 and since then has become an active cultural ambassador of this beautiful and passionate music of his native Argentina.

