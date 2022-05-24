Musician's Spotlight - Mark O'Connor

Violinist, guitarist, mandolinist and composer Mark O'Connor returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis and reflect on his forty plus year career which includes dozens of albums under his own name, countless collaborations with acclaimed musicians across many genres and multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins.

It would be hard to find a more celebrated musician across more genres than Mark O'Connor. The range of styles he has explored span across bluegrass, symphonic music, jazz rock, country, old time fiddle tunes and gypsy jazz. In addition to being one of the most recorded fiddle players in popular music, his classical violin recordings include his own compositions of concertos, symphonies and chamber music.

He has also collaborated with some of the most versatile musicians in the world in genre bending projects with Yo Yo Ma, Bela Fleck, David Grisman, Stéphane Grappelli, Edgar Meyer, Alison Krauss, Steve Morse and the Dregs, Paul Simon, James Taylor and his wife violinist Maggie O'Connor. https://www.markoconnor.com/

