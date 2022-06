Grammy Award nominated harpist and composer Brandee Younger joins host John Floridis by phone from Harlem to discuss her most recent recording "Unrest" inspired by the outpouring of concerns about social justice following the murder of George Floyd.

Brandee also discusses her early inspirations for becoming a harpist including Alice Coltrane and Dorothy Ashby, her use of harp in the compositional process of her music and her passion for all things pizza.