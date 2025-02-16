© 2025 MTPR
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

‘Your Opinion, Please!’ celebrates public opinion and public radio, premieres at 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

By Lauren Korn
Published February 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM MST
YourOpinionFilm.com
Ken Siebert (left) and Marvin Granger co-hosted Yellowstone Public Radio’s ‘Your Opinion, Please!’ from 1997-2007.

For this late-Sunday edition of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn sits down with Los Angeles-based filmmaker and University of Montana alum Marshall Granger to talk about Your Opinion, Please!, a short film that celebrates public opinion and public radio in Montana. The film premieres at the 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

YourOpinionFilm.com

About the film:

Every week for nearly a decade (the show ran from 1997-2007), Yellowstone Public Radio aired Your Opinion, Please!, a 30-45 minute open call for listeners across central and eastern Montana to pick up the phone and express their views live on-air, without pre-screening or prompt. Calls would range from the war in Iraq, disputes over public land access, local school board meetings, or outrage at the idea of an indoor smoking ban. In the spirit of civil discourse and debate, callers follow-up with their own opinions, while co-hosts Marvin Granger (Marshall’s dad) and Ken Siebert play referee.

The film can be screened at the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT), Monday, February 17th at 11:45AM; and at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), Tuesday, February 18th at 7:30PM. The film can also be viewed online with a virtual screening pass. For tickets or festival passes, head to the BSDFF website.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
