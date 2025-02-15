Big Sky Documentary Film Festival remains vital venue for non-fiction film in the American West

The 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is taking place in Missoula, Montana, February 14-23, 2025 (and virtually February 17-27). Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn discusses this year’s festival with Director of Programming, Ryan Weibush. Films and events Ryan discusses in this conversation are listed below.



For more information and to purchase passes to this year’s festival, head to the BSDFF website.