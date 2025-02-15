© 2025 MTPR
Front Row Center

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival remains vital venue for non-fiction film in the American West

By Lauren Korn
Published February 15, 2025 at 9:30 AM MST
The 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is taking place in Missoula, Montana, February 14-23, 2025 (and virtually February 17-27).

The 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is taking place in Missoula, Montana, February 14-23, 2025 (and virtually February 17-27). Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn discusses this year’s festival with Director of Programming, Ryan Weibush. Films and events Ryan discusses in this conversation are listed below.

For more information and to purchase passes to this year’s festival, head to the BSDFF website.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
