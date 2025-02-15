Big Sky Documentary Film Festival remains vital venue for non-fiction film in the American West
The 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is taking place in Missoula, Montana, February 14-23, 2025 (and virtually February 17-27). Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn discusses this year’s festival with Director of Programming, Ryan Weibush. Films and events Ryan discusses in this conversation are listed below.
- Memories of Love Returned, directed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine: Screening at the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT), Sunday, February 16th at 12PM;
- As the Tide Comes In, directed by Juan Palacios and Sofie Husum Johannesen: Screening at the Wilma, Friday, February 21st at 3PM;
- A Matt Wolf Retrospective, including Pee-Wee as Himself (in two parts): Screening at the Wilma, Sunday February 16th at 3PM and Monday, February 17th at 3:15PM, respectively;
- A Brett Story Retrospective, including Union: Screening at the MCT, Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30PM;
- The week-long Doc Shop, taking place at the Missoula Public Library and which includes the Big Sky Pitch; and
- Two secret screenings!
For more information and to purchase passes to this year’s festival, head to the BSDFF website.