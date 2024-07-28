Alpine Theatre Project presents annual Broadway Concert Series Thursday, August 1st
Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Executive Director of Whitefish’s Alpine Theatre Project, Cynthia Benkelman, about the organization’s 20th anniversary and about their upcoming Broadway Concert Series.
From the ALP website:
2 different concerts; 1 incredible series!
Broadway Stars in Concert:
Join some of Broadway’s best artists as they perform an evening of their favorite showstoppers. It’s an evening of electrifying song and dance that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.
Thursday, August 1 at 8pm
Friday, August 2 at 8pm
Broadway Hopefuls in Concert:
Over 60 hopefuls from the ALP Broadway Summer Camp join forces with their Broadway Artist Mentors in a song and dance explosion celebrating big dreams and creating harmony.
Saturday, August 3, 2024; 8PM
Sunday, August 4, 2024; 7PM
Starring:
Dustin Brayley
Rocktopia, Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Robert Creighton
Frozen, Anything Goes, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and others!
Julie Foldesi
Newsies, South Pacific, The Full Monty
LaTrisa Harper
The Color Purple, The Lion King
Tracy McDowell
RENT, Motown the Musical
Meredith Patterson
White Christmas, 42nd Street, The Green Bird
Luke Walrath
42nd Street, The Sound of Music
Angela Wildflower
Motown the Musical
Virginia Woodruff
Violet, Leap of Faith, All Shook Up, The Color Purple, Smokey Joe’s Cafe
Whitefish Performing Arts Center
127 Spokane Ave.
Whitefish, MT 59937
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the ALP website here.