Alpine Theatre Project presents annual Broadway Concert Series Thursday, August 1st

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Executive Director of Whitefish’s Alpine Theatre Project, Cynthia Benkelman, about the organization’s 20th anniversary and about their upcoming Broadway Concert Series.

From the ALP website:

2 different concerts; 1 incredible series!

Broadway Stars in Concert:

Join some of Broadway’s best artists as they perform an evening of their favorite showstoppers. It’s an evening of electrifying song and dance that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Thursday, August 1 at 8pm

Friday, August 2 at 8pm

Broadway Hopefuls in Concert:

Over 60 hopefuls from the ALP Broadway Summer Camp join forces with their Broadway Artist Mentors in a song and dance explosion celebrating big dreams and creating harmony.

Saturday, August 3, 2024; 8PM

Sunday, August 4, 2024; 7PM

Starring:

Dustin Brayley

Rocktopia, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Robert Creighton

Frozen, Anything Goes, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and others!

Julie Foldesi

Newsies, South Pacific, The Full Monty

LaTrisa Harper

The Color Purple, The Lion King

Tracy McDowell

RENT, Motown the Musical

Meredith Patterson

White Christmas, 42nd Street, The Green Bird

Luke Walrath

42nd Street, The Sound of Music

Angela Wildflower

Motown the Musical

Virginia Woodruff

Violet, Leap of Faith, All Shook Up, The Color Purple, Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Whitefish Performing Arts Center

127 Spokane Ave.

Whitefish, MT 59937

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the ALP website here.