Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Alpine Theatre Project presents annual Broadway Concert Series Thursday, August 1st

By Lauren Korn
Published July 28, 2024 at 9:50 AM MDT

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Executive Director of Whitefish’s Alpine Theatre Project, Cynthia Benkelman, about the organization’s 20th anniversary and about their upcoming Broadway Concert Series.

From the ALP website:

2 different concerts; 1 incredible series!

Broadway Stars in Concert:

Join some of Broadway’s best artists as they perform an evening of their favorite showstoppers. It’s an evening of electrifying song and dance that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Thursday, August 1 at 8pm
Friday, August 2 at 8pm

Broadway Hopefuls in Concert:

Over 60 hopefuls from the ALP Broadway Summer Camp join forces with their Broadway Artist Mentors in a song and dance explosion celebrating big dreams and creating harmony.

Saturday, August 3, 2024; 8PM
Sunday, August 4, 2024; 7PM

Starring:

Dustin Brayley
Rocktopia, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Robert Creighton
Frozen, Anything Goes, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and others!

Julie Foldesi
Newsies, South Pacific, The Full Monty

LaTrisa Harper
The Color Purple, The Lion King

Tracy McDowell
RENT, Motown the Musical

Meredith Patterson
White Christmas, 42nd Street, The Green Bird

Luke Walrath
42nd Street, The Sound of Music

Angela Wildflower
Motown the Musical

Virginia Woodruff
Violet, Leap of Faith, All Shook Up, The Color Purple, Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Whitefish Performing Arts Center
127 Spokane Ave.
Whitefish, MT 59937

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the ALP website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
