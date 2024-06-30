Lincoln’s Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild rounds out ten years with 2024 concert series

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Becky Garland about Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild, which will be celebrating ten years in operation this September and is hosting concerts (Music in the Wild) every Saturday this summer. Becky is the President of the Board of Directors for Blackfoot Pathways.

Performers are listed below. More information about the concert series, as well as about other opportunities at the park, can be found on the Blackfoot Pathways website here.