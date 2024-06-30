© 2024 MTPR
Lincoln’s Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild rounds out ten years with 2024 concert series

By Lauren Korn
Published June 30, 2024 at 9:50 PM MDT
The Delaney Sawmill TeePee Burner, located in the Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild sculpture park. The 2024 concert series will take place in and around the burner.
The Delaney Sawmill TeePee Burner, located in the Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild sculpture park. The 2024 concert series will take place in and around the burner.

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Becky Garland about Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild, which will be celebrating ten years in operation this September and is hosting concerts (Music in the Wild) every Saturday this summer. Becky is the President of the Board of Directors for Blackfoot Pathways.

Performers are listed below. More information about the concert series, as well as about other opportunities at the park, can be found on the Blackfoot Pathways website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
