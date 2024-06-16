Butte’s sixteenth Montana Folk Festival is less than a month away!

On this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn chats with the Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Festival Director of the Montana Folk Festival, George Everett.

The 2024 Montana Folk Festival is taking place July 12-14, 2024.

Montana Public Radio will be back on site with their broadcast team to bring a number of performances from The Original Stage to the airwaves in Montana and beyond. Hosts Sarah Aronson and Michael Marsolek, and special guest Nick Spitzer from American Routes, will be your guides for ten performances carried live over eleven hours on Friday, July 12th, and Saturday, July 13th. Bands and artists that will be featured during the live 2024 broadcasts include: The Irish band, Reverie Road; The Jerry Douglas Band; and Mr. Sipp!

For more information about the 2024 line-up, visit the Folk Festival website here.