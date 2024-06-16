© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Butte’s sixteenth Montana Folk Festival is less than a month away!

By Lauren Korn
Published June 16, 2024 at 9:50 AM MDT
The 2024 Montana Folk Festival (its sixteenth year!) is taking place July 12-14, 2024.

On this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn chats with the Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Festival Director of the Montana Folk Festival, George Everett.

The 2024 Montana Folk Festival is taking place July 12-14, 2024.

Montana Public Radio will be back on site with their broadcast team to bring a number of performances from The Original Stage to the airwaves in Montana and beyond. Hosts Sarah Aronson and Michael Marsolek, and special guest Nick Spitzer from American Routes, will be your guides for ten performances carried live over eleven hours on Friday, July 12th, and Saturday, July 13th. Bands and artists that will be featured during the live 2024 broadcasts include: The Irish band, Reverie Road; The Jerry Douglas Band; and Mr. Sipp!

For more information about the 2024 line-up, visit the Folk Festival website here.

Tags
Front Row Center Montana Folk FestivalMainstreet Uptown ButteGeorge Everett
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More