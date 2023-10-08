“Big Screen Country”: Montana Film Festival sharpens vision, expands line-up in 2023

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn sits down with Mike Emmons, the Artistic Director for the Montana Film Festival (MTFF), which is taking place October 12-15, 2023.

In 2023, under Emmons’ creative direction, the organization has added a new tagline (“big screen country”) and refined its vision:



To cultivate the appreciation for independent film as an art form during the 4-day festival and year-round through MTFF Presents.

To celebrate the experience of theatrical exhibition as a way for the community to gather, enjoy, and exchange ideas in a friendly, open atmosphere.

To inspire and expand the film community throughout Montana by lifting up and highlighting work from and about Montana.

To foster an understanding of world cultures, global challenges, and living in the contemporary west through independent film.

To provide opportunities for those who work in the Montana film industry—or those who want to—to make contact with and learn from each other.

For more information about this year’s selections and special events, and to purchase tickets and passes, go to the festival’s website here.