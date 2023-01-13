Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center celebrates its tenth anniversary season

FRC host Lauren Korn speaks with Cara Wilder, Director of Operations and Marketing for the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, about the venue’s 2022-2023 winter season. The two talk about the following events:

December 28: Sierra Hull, mandolin prodigy

January 7: Chad Daniels, stand-up comedy

January 21: Brooklyn Rider & Magos Herrera, classical jazz fusion

February 7: International Guitar Night, world acoustic luminaries

February 11: Planet Money Live!, the economy explained

February 25: Memphis Jookin: The Show, exhilarating street dance

About Cara Wilder:

Cara Wilder is the Director of Operations and Marketing, where she manages ticketing, scheduling, care and maintenance of the multi-use theater facility, hospitality services for all its guests, and creative marketing for WMPAC.

Originally from the Bay Area, Cara grew up in Bozeman, and her passion for live performance includes over twenty-five years of area theater-making. After earning an MFA from the National Theater Conservatory in Denver, she performed in theater and film projects in New York and Los Angeles. She returned to Bozeman in 1995 to create local art as a producer, director, actor, and teacher. Cara has collaborated with a variety of arts organizations, including the Ellen Theater, Verge Theater, Broad Comedy, the Museum of the Rockies, and Bozeman Actors Theater, which she co-founded in 2009, among others. Most recently, she produced and directed Tony Kushner’s epic “Angels In America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches” at the Emerson Crawford Theater, and she continues to act in film, television, and the stage.

As an Assistant Professor, Cara taught acting at MSU and Gallatin College for over ten years, from Beginning and Advanced Acting to Acting for Film and Theater Production. Other related experience includes marketing, development, commercial radio, and emceeing non-profit events such as Pecha Kucha.

For more information about WMPAC, their winter events, and more, head to the WMPAC website, linked above.